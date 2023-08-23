Displaced persons must get Aadhaar cards, says SC panel

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To nurse the strife-torn Manipur, a committee headed by former judge Gita Mittal was tasked to oversee the measures for relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding. It has flagged issues in its report to the Supreme Court that need immediate attention. It has also suggested measures for restoring the efficacy of the administration.

The first of the three reports filed by the committee comprising former judges Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon has highlighted the need for reconstructing essential documents lost by several residents.

The second report suggests upgrading the Manipur Victim Compensation Scheme (MVCS) with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) which entitles victims of identified criminal offences to receive compensation.

The third report deals with the appointment of domain experts to facilitate committee’s work in the core areas of compensation, violence against women, comprehensive psychological assistance and mental health care, medical care/health, relief camps, and data reporting and monitoring.

The issues which, according to the committee, need immediate attention range from the non-availability of critical supplies of baby food in relief camps to the swift removal of damaged settlements, the inability of persons in camps to reach the mortuaries in Imphal for identification of their deceased kin and failure of students in relief camps to attend their colleges.

Taking note of media reports underscoring the permanent destruction of properties of displaced persons, the committee in its first report, which was filed after conducting a meeting on August 12, has urged the top court to direct Deputy DG, UIDAI and Secretary, Manipur to ensure availability of their Adhaar cards.

Guv summons Assembly session on August 29

A crucial session of Manipur Assembly will be held on August 29 as ethnic tension continues in the state, an official notification said. This comes after the Manipur cabinet, which met on Monday, had decided to convene the Monsoon Session of the Assembly on August 29.

