Home Nation

ED raids premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's political advisor; Congress calls out BJP

Congress called the raids a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such "threats."

Published: 23rd August 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

FILE - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in the state capital Raipur.

Reacting to the raids, the Congress said the ongoing Enforcement Directorate "raids" in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such "threats."

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP."

"Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us," Khera said in a post on X.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Elections Bhupesh Baghel Vinod Verma ED Raids Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp