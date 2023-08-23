ED raids premises of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's political advisor; Congress calls out BJP

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in the state capital Raipur.

Reacting to the raids, the Congress said the ongoing Enforcement Directorate "raids" in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such "threats."

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP."

"Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us," Khera said in a post on X.

