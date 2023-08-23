Home Nation

Jadavpur Univ student death: Initial police probe reveals sexual molestation, ragging 

"The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no.70. We have evidence," the officer told PTI.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur-student-death-protest

People participate in a rally protesting the death of first-year undergraduate student Swapnadeep Kundu in Kolkata, on 16 August 2023. (ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The deceased first-year student of Jadavpur University was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel's second floor, minutes before he fell off from there and died, Kolkata Police's initial probe has revealed.

Investigators have also found that the teen was "sexually molested" and the arrested 12 people, including present and former students of the varsity, "had played active roles" in the entire episode, leading to the Nadia teen's death, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room no.70. We have evidence," the officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police investigators have got hold of a WhatsApp group created by one of the arrested accused, he said, adding, it was done to "misdirect cops."

"Probe also revealed that those arrested had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed," the officer said.

On Tuesday, police questioned the cook of the hostel to find out more about the August 9 incident, he said.

Two other students of the varsity have been summoned to appear before the investigators for questioning in connection with the probe.

The teen died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel near the campus on the night of August 9.

His family has alleged he was a victim of ragging and sexual molestation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University student death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp