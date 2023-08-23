Kolkata Diary: State decides to adopt Bengali lunar calender

Pranab Mondal By

State decides to adopt Bengali lunar calender

The West Bengal government has decided to adopt Poila Baisakh, which marks the start of the Bengali lunar calendar, as West Bengal Day. During the ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly, TMC MLAs would bring a resolution before the House in this regard, said sources in the ruling party. According to TMC sources, the decision has the backing of chief minister Mamata Banerjee as it was her idea to come up with a date to counter the saffron camp’s attempt to establish June 20 as the state’s foundation day. The Bengal Assembly on June 20, 1947 passed a resolution to divide the Bengal province.

Trams have potential to bag Unesco heritage tag

Kolkata’s trams have the potential to bag a Unesco heritage tag and an application should be submitted for the honour, an advisory committee appointed by Calcutta High Court unanimously agreed at its first meeting on Monday. A bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Shivagnanam had appointed the members of the committee earlier this month. The committee agrees that a mobility plan should be made for the city and tram should be a part of it instead of being isolated from the other modes of public transport. The opinion of police, civic body and PWD will be sought.

Students can help manage traffic: City cops

The Kolkata police have appealed to the authorities of St Xavier’s Collegiate School and Birla High School to let students in the senior section help them manage traffic outside their institutions when classes get over in the afternoon. Apart from aiding the police in traffic management, the senior students can help juniors follow traffic norms while crossing over roads to board buses and pool cars, said police. “By volunteering to manage traffic, the students will pick up on the ground rules of road safety in a better way than participating in seminars,” said a senior cop. Police have zeroed in on schools in Short Street, Loudon Street, Hungerford Street.

