Liquor scam case: ED raids 32 locations of Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon, others

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at 32 locations in Jharkhand, including seven in Ranchi, related to State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, his son Rohit Oraon, liquor businessman Yogendra Sao Tiwari, and others in Jharkhand in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

ED raids are also underway at Godda, Dumka, Deoghar and many other locations.

According to sources, liquor businessman Yogendra Sao Tiwari has acquired undisclosed assets of more than 15 crore through the illegal liquor business.

Rameshwar Oraon, 76, represents the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat of the state that he won on a Congress ticket.

He holds the charge of finance, planning and commercial tax in the Jharkhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rameshwar Oraon has earlier served as a Union cabinet minister too under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 batch.

The current investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

