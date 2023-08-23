Home Nation

Modi govt owes MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories: Congress chief Kharge

He also lauded the flagship rural employment guarantee programme — Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) — introduced by Congress on this day in 2005.

Published: 23rd August 2023

FILE - An image of All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government still owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories in the country even after a one-third cut in its budget.

"On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA to ensure 'Right to Work' to crores of people," he said.

"Even though Modi Government has cut MGNREGA's budget by 33 per cent, this year and it owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories, yet this flagship programme started by the Congress party still supports 14.42 crore active workers, more than half of them are women," Kharge said on X.

"MGNREGA was a lifesaver during the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and acted as a safety net to crores of workers, making up for 80% of their income loss during the pandemic," he also said.

The Congress also said that on this day, MGNREGA was passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh.

"Providing livelihood security to millions ever since, MGNREGA made up for up to 80 per cent income loss during the pandemic and played a positive role in helping people sustain their livelihood in difficult times," the party said on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

