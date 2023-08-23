Obsolete laws should replace rules that suit present needs: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that obsolete laws should be replaced by contemporary laws to suit the relevance and requirements of present times. Addressing the valedictory session of the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Udaipur, Birla noted that socio-economic transformation in the country can be achieved by making necessary changes in the laws with a transparent and accountable governance system.

Referring to the need for modern laws in the present context, Birla noted that it will take the country on the path of growth and prosperity. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet the present and future challenges, asserted Birla.

Expressing concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Birla observed that dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in the House to improve people’s lives. “Dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people’s representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues of the country and society.

People’s representatives have their responsibility to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people and to solve their problems by bringing them before the government,” Birla said. Birla highlighted the role of legislators in finding solutions to present and future challenges. By taking positive initiatives to solve issues of their regions or states and by nurturing a comprehensive action plan.

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that obsolete laws should be replaced by contemporary laws to suit the relevance and requirements of present times. Addressing the valedictory session of the 9th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Udaipur, Birla noted that socio-economic transformation in the country can be achieved by making necessary changes in the laws with a transparent and accountable governance system. Referring to the need for modern laws in the present context, Birla noted that it will take the country on the path of growth and prosperity. Legislatures are platforms for thorough debates and discussions to meet the present and future challenges, asserted Birla. Expressing concern over the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Birla observed that dignity of legislatures depends on how lawmakers behave in the House to improve people’s lives. “Dignity and prestige of our Legislatures will increase only when people’s representatives hold meaningful discussions and dialogues on important issues of the country and society.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); People’s representatives have their responsibility to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people and to solve their problems by bringing them before the government,” Birla said. Birla highlighted the role of legislators in finding solutions to present and future challenges. By taking positive initiatives to solve issues of their regions or states and by nurturing a comprehensive action plan.