Red tape replaced by red carpet as India set to be $5 trillion economy: PM

NEW DELHI: The first official engagement in the run-up to the BRICS Summit that begins in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the BRICS Business Forum (BBF), saw PM Narendra Modi speak about India’s economy. Inviting investors to India and become a part of its growth trajectory, the PM said India will soon be $5-trillion economy.

Chinese President Xi Jingping, despite being present in Johannesburg, was conspicuous by his absence in the BBF. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the gathering virtually. “India is the world’s fastest growing economy and will touch the $5-trillion mark soon. India will be the world’s growth engine in the years ahead. Reforms in India have helped in ease of doing business.

Replaced red tape by red carpet. The defence and space sectors are now open to the private sector. Women are equal partners in every sphere of life. I invite everyone to be a part of the Indian growth story and to come and invest in India where UPI has brought about a revolution as from street vendors to shopping malls use digital payments,’’ said PM Modi, who was received at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Johannesburg by South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

PM Modi also spoke about direct benefit transfers which have crossed $360 billion. He also highlighted the growth of infrastructure and said the in the coming years budget for the same was $120 billion. PM Modi was greeted by a Indian diaspora where some women tied rakhi to him. He saw a model of a Swaminarayan temple that will be ready by next year.

President Putin in his virtual address spoke about the unfairness of the sanctions imposed on Russia. He spoke of encouraging trade in local currencies within BRICS. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the expansion of BRICS and how the influence of this grouping was growing globally.

Meanwhile, Xi was the man of the moment in South Africa. He was received by President Ramaphosa at the airport and also received the Order of South Africa award earlier on Tuesday. After receiving the award Xi said that China-South Africa strategic partnership had entered a ‘golden era.’

Talks on cheetah unlikely following nine deaths

The death of nine cheetahs (including three cubs), is likely to be a deterrent on further talks on India’s ambitious Cheetah Project with South Africa during PM Modi’s ongoing visit to Johannesburg. India had flown in 12 cheetahs earlier this year, following the signing of a MoU which would facilitate translocation of 100 cheetahs to India over the next decade

