Controversial move making it mandatory for doctors to prescribe only generic drugs put on hold

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The controversial NMC regulation stipulating that all doctors must mandatorily prescribe generic drugs or face a penalty has been put on abeyance.

On Thursday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) put on hold the 'Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, published on August 2.

The regulations made it mandatory for all doctors to prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalised, and even their license may be suspended for a period. The other regulation barred them from accepting gifts from pharma companies or endorsing drug brands.

The regulations raised the hackles of the medical fraternity, which slammed the move to regulate them.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) vehemently opposed the move and held a two-hour meeting on Monday with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, expressing their concerns.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, a jubilant IMA National President, Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal, said they welcome the move and are happy that the health minister understood their concerns and directed the NMC to put the regulations on hold.

"We are grateful to the minister for being receptive and considering our genuine demands. We want to promise that the entire medical fraternity would work to ensure affordable medical health for the people of this country."

"The entire set of 2023 Regulations notified by the NMC has been held in abeyance," the IMA reposted on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's a triumph that showcases the power of collective efforts and reinforces our association's significance. Let's continue to stand united, uphold the values of our noble profession, and work towards a healthcare system," the IMA reposted.

The regulation related to generic drugs was slammed by the medical fraternity and pharma companies, including branded generic and even the pharmacy association. The move was opposed by all the medical associations and bodies, including the Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), the National Medicos Organisation, FAIMA Doctors Association and Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association.

Interestingly, a survey by Local Circles, a community-based social media platform, regarding generic medicine, revealed that just seven per cent of people surveyed agreed with the mandates of doctors prescribing only the generic name of the drugs. At the same time, the rest opposed the move; over 20,000 people were surveyed for the survey.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, past president of IMA Cochin, told The New Indian Express that the move "is welcomed by all doctors." "Doctors prescribe medications that they have found effective through years of practice. Patients are entitled to get good quality medications. While generics is a good concept overall, unfortunately, because of variation in quality, we are far from implementing a 100% generic prescription in our country."

In its notification on Thursday, the NMC said, "That National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, are hereby held in abeyance with immediate effect. That for removal of doubts, it is clarified that the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, shall not be operative and effective till further Gazette Notification on the subject by the National Medical Commission."

In their meeting with the health minister, the IMA also suggested that doctors should be allowed to attend conferences sponsored by pharmaceutical companies or the allied health sector.

They said the regulation barring doctors from attending conferences sponsored by pharma companies warranted reconsideration and demanded that associations and organisations be exempted from the purview of NMC guidelines.

