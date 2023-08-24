Harivansh dropped from JD(U) national executive, continues to hold Rajya Sabha post

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar apparently took strong exception to senior JD (U) leader Harivansh not relinquishing his post of Rajya Sabha's deputy chairman as he dropped him from the party's new national executive.

JD (U) president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has released the list of the party's 98-member committee. Harivansh did not find a place in the list released on Wednesday.

Harivansh continues to hold the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman even as Nitish had snapped his ties with BJP and formed a new government with the grand alliance last August.

Harivansh not quitting his post even after the split has also been a matter of embarrassment for Nitish as his detractors, particularly for poll strategists.

Prashant Kishor has attacked Bihar CM several times by alleging that he has kept the channel open for backroom talks with the BJP. Harivansh had met Nitish in the state capital recently and the CM reportedly asked him to quit his post.

Nitish has sacked Harivansh from the party's national executive post before going to Mumbai to attend a meeting of the leaders of the Opposition alliance, 'INDIA' in Mumbai scheduled on August 31 and September 1.

Raghuvansh had earlier come to Patna to meet Nitish. The meeting remained a closely guarded secret as neither of the two commented about the meeting.

In the list released by JDU on Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, National President Lalan Singh, Magni Lal Mandal as Vice President, KC Tyagi as Special Advisor, Sahar as Chief Spokesperson and Alok Suman as Treasurer have been appointed as Executive Officers.

JD (U)'s national executive includes 22 general secretaries and 7 secretaries.

Sanjay Jha, a minister in the Bihar government, has been made the general secretary. While Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, Ashok Chowdhary, Shravan Kumar, Lacey Singh, Madan Sahni, Sheela Mandal Jayant Raj, Sunil Kumar, Jama Khan and Ratnesh Sada have been made members of the executive committee.

Apart from this, Manipur MLA Haji Abdul Nasir, Nagaland MLA Jwenga Seb have also been included.

