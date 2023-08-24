No intent to tweak special provisions of NE: Centre

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it has no intention to touch special provisions of the Constitution relating to northeastern states and other regions.

“We must understand the difference between the temporary provision that is Artilce 370 and special provisions with regards to other states, including the northeast. The Centre has no intention to touch any part that gives special provisions to the northeast and other regions. This submission will have a very potential mischief and thus I am interrupting and making it clear. Let us confine to J&K. Rest are special provisions and not temporary,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing pleas against abrogation of Article 370.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari had submitted that the abrogation of Article 370 would impact the special provisions related to northeastern states and other regions.

