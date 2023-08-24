Home Nation

Over 500 CBI requests for sanctions stuck: CVC

Published: 24th August 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 525 requests from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to obtain sanctions to prosecute corrupt government employees were pending with many state governments and Central government departments in 2022, according to the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The CVC report stated that the government departments were supposed to decide on sanctioning of the agency’s requests within three months after receiving them. “However, out of the requests, 271 were pending for more than three months,” it said. 

There is a provision that one month can be further granted in certain cases for consultation if required, on the request by the Attorney General or any other law officer in office.

According to the report, the highest number of 167 requests was pending with the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry; 41 with the Maharashtra government, and 31 each with the Revenue Department under the Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Coal and Mines. In the Ministry of Railways, 22 requests were pending. 

The report has mentioned that 25 requests were found pending prosecution sanction with the Himachal Pradesh government, 23 each with the governments of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Similarly, 20 requests were pending with the Ministry of Labour and Employment; 16 with Ministry of Defence; 12 with Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; 11 with the Home Ministry and eight with Education Ministry.

TAGS
CBI corrupt government employees sanctions Central Vigilance Commission

