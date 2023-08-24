Positive outlook: Nat’l tourism meet planned in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the tourist footfall to Jammu and Kashmir has increased since last year and tourists are thronging to the region, the government is mulling to hold a national-level tourism summit in the twin capital cities. Sources said the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to conduct the national-level tourism summit in the Union Territory.

The tourism summit, they said, is likely to be held by the end of this year or early 2024. The Lt Governor administration has been encouraged by a considerable increase in footfall of tourists in the region since last year. Sources said the hosting of the tourism summit would give further impetus to the tourism sector in the UT and attract tourists from across the country and abroad.

“The government is hopeful that the tourism summit will lead to large-scale investment in the tourism sector in J&K, thus improving the tourist infrastructure in the UT”.

According to government figures, 1.88 crore tourists including the yatris visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Amarnath cave in south Kashmir Himalayas last year.

An all-time high 2.5 million tourists including 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris visited the militancy-hit Kashmir in 2022. It was the highest-ever footfall of tourists visiting picturesque Kashmir. This year, the officials are expecting a further increase in the tourist inflow to the Valley due to the drop in militancy violence and considerable improvement in law and order situation.

According to officials, over 10 lakh tourists have visited the Valley in the first six months of this year.

More than 16,000 foreign tourists have also visited the picturesque Kashmir this year. The foreign tourist arrivals began to increase after the G-20 tourism working meeting was held in Srinagar in May this year.

The hosting of the G-20 tourism meeting in Srinagar sent a clear and loud message that Kashmir was a safe tourist destination, the officials said.

Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Kashmir chapter president Zahoor Ahmad Qari said holding a national tourism summit in Srinagar and Jammu would give a big boost to the tourism sector.

He said every step the government is taking is proving beneficial for the people of the Valley in all respects. “The mega events are now taking place in Kashmir, which is having a very positive impact on the tourism sector and these events lead to further increase in the tourist footfall,” Qari said.

