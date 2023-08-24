World body suspends Wrestling Federation of India membership

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the election of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) postponed thrice in the last two months, the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), on Wednesday suspended the ad-hoc committee running the sport in the country. It is learnt that the decision was taken by the UWW during its executive meeting.

The suspension ahead of two marquee events - Asian Games and World Championships - may force Indian wrestlers to compete under a neutral flag, especially in the second tournament.

It should be noted here that the UWW in May this year had condemned the detention of protesting wrestlers and threatened to suspend the ad-hoc panel if the election is not conducted within the stipulated deadline.

"The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag,” said the statement.

One of the WFI officials confirmed to this daily that the UWW has suspended the ad-hoc panel. "The world body has given 45 days to conduct an election but that deadline was not respected. Instead of holding an election, those in power are postponing it. This (deferment) has happened thrice with the Haryana and Punjab High Court staying the election process a day before the polling was scheduled on August 12. Now it will be the athletes who will suffer. While the Indian Olympic Association will take care of them at the Asian Games, they will have to compete under neutral flag at the Worlds and other international tournaments," said the official.

Earlier in January, the sports ministry formed an oversight committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment against sidelined WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The ministry then asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc panel to run the sport in the last week of April. The panel comprises the ex-chief of the Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooting coach Suma Shirur.

ALSO READ | Enough evidence to charge ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, cops tell court

CHENNAI: With the election of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) postponed thrice in the last two months, the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), on Wednesday suspended the ad-hoc committee running the sport in the country. It is learnt that the decision was taken by the UWW during its executive meeting. The suspension ahead of two marquee events - Asian Games and World Championships - may force Indian wrestlers to compete under a neutral flag, especially in the second tournament. It should be noted here that the UWW in May this year had condemned the detention of protesting wrestlers and threatened to suspend the ad-hoc panel if the election is not conducted within the stipulated deadline.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag,” said the statement. One of the WFI officials confirmed to this daily that the UWW has suspended the ad-hoc panel. "The world body has given 45 days to conduct an election but that deadline was not respected. Instead of holding an election, those in power are postponing it. This (deferment) has happened thrice with the Haryana and Punjab High Court staying the election process a day before the polling was scheduled on August 12. Now it will be the athletes who will suffer. While the Indian Olympic Association will take care of them at the Asian Games, they will have to compete under neutral flag at the Worlds and other international tournaments," said the official. Earlier in January, the sports ministry formed an oversight committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment against sidelined WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The ministry then asked the IOA to form an ad-hoc panel to run the sport in the last week of April. The panel comprises the ex-chief of the Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa and shooting coach Suma Shirur. ALSO READ | Enough evidence to charge ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, cops tell court