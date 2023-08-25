50 people applied for arms license in seven months in Dhanbad: Jharkhand government

By Online Desk

Around 50 people so far have applied for arms licences between January to July due to the threat of gangsters, extortionists and bigots in Dhanbad, according to the Jharkhand government, as reported by Prabhat Khabar. On an average, seven people are applying every month.

Businessmen have applied for the maximum number of licenses followed by doctors and then other people of other professions. Five-six are politicians. "People have started relying on their own instead of a system for their safety," the government said.

In the application, all businessmen have cited death threats and gangster phone calls as the reasons whereas others required weapons for their own protection.

For the past few years, daylight shooting and extortion of money have become prevalent in Dhanbad.

Despite police crackdowns, the incidents have increased drastically increasing the desire among the people to own a weapon for self-protection.

According to the data from district administration, so far more than 1300 people have taken licenses for arms.

Prabhat Khabar reported that demand for pistols and revolvers has surpassed rifles with one-grove and two-groove guns in Dhanbad owing to the ease of carrying and using them.

