IAF pushes for indigenisation, keen to induct 100 LCA Tejas fighters

NEW DELHI: In a major plan to induct indigenous fighters, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is working on a proposal to induct the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

“The IAF is keen to induct close to 100 LCA Tejas Mk-1A fighters and the plan is being worked out within the IAF,” sources said.

The proposal is to be presented to the government. This IAF plan is to increase the profile of the indigenous combat platforms. “This is as per a long-term plan to not only add to the resources of HAL to keep its assembly lines alive but also to add more indigenously manufactured combat systems,” sources said. These aircraft will replace the ageing squadrons of the MiG 21 fighter jets.

Once this order is completed in the stipulated 15 years, the IAF will have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mark-1A and at least 120 LCA Mark-2 planes. “The decision followed the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari’s review of the status of the LCA programme in Air Headquarters on Wednesday.”

Also in attendance were senior functionaries from the defence ministry, DRDO, HAL and ADA.

The CAS had brought out that the LCA has been the flag-bearer of the IAF efforts towards the indigenisation of its aircraft fleet. “Given the nature of this project of national importance, it is required that all stakeholders adopt a collaborative approach towards its success,” he said.

The first indigenous LCA was inducted in July 2016. The first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was No 45 Squadron, the ‘Flying Daggers’. Over the years, the squadron progressed from Vampires to Gnats and then to the MiG-21 Bis, before being equipped with Tejas.

Tejas is a multirole platform designed to undertake the Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance and strike roles. The LCA Mk-1A will have updated avionics, as well as an active electronically steered radar, an updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond visual Range missile capability. The new variant will be capable of firing a number of weapons from increased stand-off ranges.

As per the IAF, during the review, representatives of HAL assured the CAS of the timely delivery of the contracted twin-seaters in the coming months, as well. Further to the LCA Mk 1, 83 LCA Mk-1A aircraft have also been contracted by the IAF in 2021. The Chairman & Managing Director of HAL assured those present that the deliveries of this advanced variant of the LCA would commence by February 2024.

