MP CM lays foundation stone for 'Hanuman Lok' in Chhindwara, says will set up new district

BHOPAL: In Hanuman Bhakt state Congress president Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed on Thursday, the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Shri Hanuman Lok – a temple corridor dedicated to the Hindu god.

Ahead of polls, with an eye on breaching Nath and Congress’s dominance in Chhindwara – the largest district of the central Indian state – Chouhan also announced creating a new Pandhurna district out of Chhindwara district. The place, which will be MP’s 55th district, will comprise Sausar and Pandhurna tehsils and the Nandanwadi sub-tehsil.

Reacting to the development, state Congress’s media advisor Piyush Babele claimed, “The CM’s lie machine has started working again. In 2008 and 2018 too, he had announced making Pandhurna a new district. Similarly, the CM had announced Rs 22 crore for Hanuman Lok in 2016 as well, but that money was never spent.”

The CM performed the “Bhoomi-Pujan” of Sri Hanuman Lok temple corridor in the famous Hanuman Temple of Jam Sanwali in Chhindwara’s Saunsar assembly segment.

The first phase of the temple corridor which will be spread in 26.50 acres area will cost Rs 35 crore.

The proposed Shri Hanuman Lok temple corridor will have an entrance inspired by Marathwada architecture, depicting Lord Hanuman’s image.

A 500-meter-long corridor will be constructed from the main entrance gate to the first courtyard. In an area of 90,000 square feet passage and the first courtyard, the enchanting depiction of Lord Hanuman in his childhood will be created through sculptures and artwork.

Also, in 62,000 square feet, artwork on Lord Hanuman will be depicted. An open stage will be constructed for Ramleela and other religious events. An Ayurvedic clinic will be established in the premises. Through the beautification and landscaping of the riverbank near Shri Hanuman Lok, arrangements will be made for devotees.

A community centre, public facilities, a trust office, administrative offices, and a control room, among others, will be built in an area of 37,000 square feet.

