Raipur Diary: EC team in city to review poll preparation

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

EC team in Raipur to review poll preparation

To review and take stock of election preparations ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, along with other senior officials of the Election Commission of India, arrived in Raipur on Thursday. Besides Chhattisgarh, the Assembly polls will be held in four other states including MP, Mizoram, Telangana and Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh this year has so far registered an increase of 9.50 lakh voters, in which there are more females. The state has 1.95 crore electorates as per the updated list with 5.12 lakh as new voters.

Bilaspur High Court begins live-streaming

Bilaspur High Court is now among many other high courts to have started live-streaming the proceedings through video conferencing on a YouTube channel. On the observation by the SC that re-emphasised the significance of live-streaming as an extension of the principle — open justice and open courts — the new practice under camera gleam is seen as vital in ensuring judicial transparency. It came as a delight for the citizens, law students and media to watch live streaming and get informed. Some of the states to do so are Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Patna.

Congress appoints PCC executive committee

In the wake of forthcoming assembly elections in the state, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday has approved the appointment of general secretaries and secretaries, besides the constitution of the Executive Committee of Chhattisgarh Congress party. All eyes meanwhile are on the ruling Congress that will declare its first list of candidates for the polls on September 6. Opposition BJP and BSP had already released their first lists this month. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Raipur to interact with youths on September 2 while the Kharge will address a rally at ex-CM Raman Singh’s constituency on September 8.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

EC team in Raipur to review poll preparation To review and take stock of election preparations ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled later this year, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, along with other senior officials of the Election Commission of India, arrived in Raipur on Thursday. Besides Chhattisgarh, the Assembly polls will be held in four other states including MP, Mizoram, Telangana and Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh this year has so far registered an increase of 9.50 lakh voters, in which there are more females. The state has 1.95 crore electorates as per the updated list with 5.12 lakh as new voters. Bilaspur High Court begins live-streaming Bilaspur High Court is now among many other high courts to have started live-streaming the proceedings through video conferencing on a YouTube channel. On the observation by the SC that re-emphasised the significance of live-streaming as an extension of the principle — open justice and open courts — the new practice under camera gleam is seen as vital in ensuring judicial transparency. It came as a delight for the citizens, law students and media to watch live streaming and get informed. Some of the states to do so are Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Patna. Congress appoints PCC executive committee In the wake of forthcoming assembly elections in the state, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday has approved the appointment of general secretaries and secretaries, besides the constitution of the Executive Committee of Chhattisgarh Congress party. All eyes meanwhile are on the ruling Congress that will declare its first list of candidates for the polls on September 6. Opposition BJP and BSP had already released their first lists this month. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Raipur to interact with youths on September 2 while the Kharge will address a rally at ex-CM Raman Singh’s constituency on September 8. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ejaz Kaiser Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com