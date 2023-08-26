Atmanirbhar push: Four fast patrol vessels to be built for Coast Guard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its efforts to augment the coastal security of the country, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid the keel of four Fast Patrol vessels (FPVs) of the Indian Coast Guard at the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Friday.

“The FPV designed by GSL is a medium-range weapon-fitted surface vessel with a length of 51.43 metres and breadth of 8 metres. The ship is propelled by a twin-engine and has a maximum speed of 27 knots. Displacement of the vessel is approximately 320 tonnes, and it is capable of operating in rough sea conditions,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

“These vessels for the Indian Coast Guard are based on Goa Shipyard’s in-house design. They will be fitted with the most modern and technologically advanced machinery and computerised control systems, making them the state-of-the-art Fast Patrol Vessels of the Coast Guard,” MoD added.

Speaking after laying the keel, the defence secretary applauded the efforts of Goa Shipyard, especially the scale of indigenisation. He emphasised the importance of nurturing and developing the country’s shipbuilding industry, which has had a rich legacy.

Notably, a larger number of ships and craft of the Coast Guard have been manufactured indigenously. The Coast Guard, guided by its ‘Vision 2025’, is moving ahead with having a fleet of about 200 ships and 100 aircraft.

In view of India’s vast coastline, the Coast Guard plays a significant role. India has a 7,516.6 kilometre-long coastline, which includes 5,422 kilometres on the mainland and 2,094 kilometres of islands. The defence secretary also inaugurated the GSL Integrated Stores Complex on Friday.

