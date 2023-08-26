Home Nation

G20 culture working group resolves issues

A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, said Govind Mohan, secretary of culture ministry.

Published: 26th August 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

G20 Raipur

Representational image of G20 logo. (Photo | G20 website)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

VARANASI: Issues raised by the members in the last three meetings of the Culture Working Group (CWG) of G20 countries under India’s presidency have been ironed out. A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, said Govind Mohan, secretary of culture ministry.

“It has been a remarkable journey of securing consensus on all issues, on which different countries had different views. The message of the culture working group is that ‘culture unites all’. This is being observed in letter and spirit by all the 29 countries. We have managed to achieve consensus at the official level. We are hopeful there would be similar consensus at the ministerial level,” said Govind.

He, however, refused to reveal further details.“Except for the geopolitical issue related to Russia, a declaration on all cultural issues would be passed unanimously on Saturday,” added Mohan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp