G20 culture working group resolves issues

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

VARANASI: Issues raised by the members in the last three meetings of the Culture Working Group (CWG) of G20 countries under India’s presidency have been ironed out. A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, said Govind Mohan, secretary of culture ministry.

“It has been a remarkable journey of securing consensus on all issues, on which different countries had different views. The message of the culture working group is that ‘culture unites all’. This is being observed in letter and spirit by all the 29 countries. We have managed to achieve consensus at the official level. We are hopeful there would be similar consensus at the ministerial level,” said Govind.

He, however, refused to reveal further details.“Except for the geopolitical issue related to Russia, a declaration on all cultural issues would be passed unanimously on Saturday,” added Mohan.

VARANASI: Issues raised by the members in the last three meetings of the Culture Working Group (CWG) of G20 countries under India’s presidency have been ironed out. A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, said Govind Mohan, secretary of culture ministry. “It has been a remarkable journey of securing consensus on all issues, on which different countries had different views. The message of the culture working group is that ‘culture unites all’. This is being observed in letter and spirit by all the 29 countries. We have managed to achieve consensus at the official level. We are hopeful there would be similar consensus at the ministerial level,” said Govind. He, however, refused to reveal further details.“Except for the geopolitical issue related to Russia, a declaration on all cultural issues would be passed unanimously on Saturday,” added Mohan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });