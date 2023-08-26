Hate speech: SC seeks list of nodal officers from govt

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing its inclination to strengthen the guidelines dealing with mob violence, hate speeches and lynching passed in 2018, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to file a report giving details of the appointment of nodal officers by the state to deal with hate speech.

In the 2018 verdict, the top court issued a slew of directions to states and UTs to take preventive and remedial measures such as the appointment of nodal officers in each district to keep a tab on the provocative activities.

“We want effective practical steps to be taken in letter and spirit of the order. Law is clear; it’s the implementation and understanding in a particular situation that is the issue,” said a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti. It said the 2018 guidelines were fairly elaborate. The court, while also hearing a batch of pleas seeking to regulate the menace of hate speech, directed the Centre to collate details from the states regarding its compliance within three weeks.

“Sensitisation of police officers is needed and police academies will have a big role to play,” said the court while proposing the installation of CCTV cameras which can act as a deterrent and deployment of police personnel in plainclothes to record everything.

Advocating maintenance of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, the bench said, “These nodal officers shall maintain a record and, if the complaints increase to say four to five times, irrespective of the community, the officer can place the report before a committee and subsequently direct the SHO to register the case in accordance with law.’

“Hate speech, whether it is from one side or the other, will be treated alike and dealt with under the law. There has to be some sort of harmony and comity between all communities,” a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhati had said on August 11 proposing to form a committee that can be assigned the task of checking the authenticity and issue directions to the SHOs.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for petitioner Shaheen Abdullah, said while hearing his plea on October 21, 2022, the top court had directed police officers to take suo motu cognisance of hate speeches and register cases but the order is not being followed strictly.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the Maharashtra chapter of NGO People’s Union of Civil Liberties, said they have filed suggestions on dealing with hate crimes.

Also in top court

CBI seeks to cancel bail to Lalu Prasad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday told the Supreme Court that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was playing badminton after being enlarged on bail in the fodder scam case on medical grounds. It sought cancellation of the relief granted to the former Bihar CM. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Prasad, opposed the CBI’s application on account of the former union minister having gone a kidney transplant surgery. Sibal told the bench that Prasad has already served 42 months behind bars in the case. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and M M Sundresh adjourned the matter to October 17.

Kejriwal’s plea against HC order shot down

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the high court order that rejected his request to stay the criminal defamation proceedings against him. The defamation suit was filed by the Gujarat University over Kejriwal’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification.

Hemant Soren challenges ED summons

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons against him in connection with a money laundering case. Soren approached the Supreme Court after skipping the second summons issued by the investigation agency. The case pertains to the fraudulent sale of land in the state’s capital Ranchi.

Mathura demolition drive complete, SC told

On being informed that the demolition drive being carried out by Railways in a settlement in the backyard of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura was complete, the SC refused to extend the status quo order it had granted on August 16. The order granted the residents time to file a rejoinder to the counter-affidavit filed by the Railways.

