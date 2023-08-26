In strife-torn Manipur, Kuki lawmakers agree to disagree with CM Biren, say not spoken since May 3

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: All the 10 Manipur MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community on Friday categorically refuted the claim of Chief Minister N Biren Singh of being in touch with them.

The legislators asserted that since the outbreak of communal violence on May 3, neither there was communication with the chief minister nor do they intend to.

“His [Singh] claim of communicating may be a ploy to sow seeds of mistrust and disunity between the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs and the people,” they said in a joint statement.

The MLAs recalled the attack on their colleague Vungzagin Valte by extremists on May 4 when he was returning after attending a meeting with the CM at the latter’s residence in Imphal. Valte, who was grievously injured, is recuperating. They claimed that “neither any inquiry nor arrest” has been made in the case till this date and alleged that Imphal has become a “valley of death” for the Kuki-Zo people.

“Even paramilitary personnel are not spared. They are checked and verified by the so-called Meira Paibis (Meitei women torchbearers). Our official quarters and private residences are either looted, attacked, or burned by mobs,” the MLAs alleged.

They also reiterated the “legitimate” demand for the creation of a “separate administration” within the purview of the Indian Constitution in order to restore permanent peace and settlement.

Kuki-Zo minister to skip Assembly session

BJP's Nemcha Kipgen, a minister from the Kuki-Zo community, has written to the Speaker, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, expressing her inability to attend the session of the Assembly on August 29 and requesting leave.

“Since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, it has not been possible for me and my family members to stay at Imphal on grounds of safety and security. Due to the ongoing violent crisis and keeping in mind the law and order situation in Imphal, I would not be able to attend the upcoming one-day session....,” Kipgen wrote to the Speaker.

Other Kuki-Zo legislators are also unlikely to attend the session.

