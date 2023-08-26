India's first hydrogen fuel facility to come up in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Adding one more feather to its cap, Jharkhand is all set to get the country’s first hydrogen fuel-related industry in Jamshedpur. An MoU was signed between the Jharkhand Government and TCPL Green Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd (TGESPL) in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Project Bhawan in Ranchi on Friday.

As per the MoU, the country’s first hydrogen fuel industry will be set up in Jamshedpur. Hydrogen has more capacity than other fuels as its energy level is very high besides being cheap and light, therefore, it can be considered a better option between petrol and diesel. Moreover, Hydrogen fuel can also help in controlling pollution to a great extent.

Calling it a historic day, the CM said that the state has taken a foot forward towards the implementation of the concept of clean energy. Wondering why Jharkhand is called a backward state, Soren said that he is looking for ways to get Jharkhand out of this backwardness.

“This is the first foot forward by Tata Motors, Tata Cummings and Jharkhand government, where vehicles will be manufactured which will run on hydrogen,” the CM said

