J&K govt suspends lecturer for appearing in SC's hearing on abrogation of Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has suspended a senior lecturer from service for appearing in the ongoing hearing over the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an advocate and senior lecturer of Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, had appeared in the Supreme Court on Wednesday and argued against the abrogation of Article 370.

An order issued by Principal Secretary to J&K Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar, placed senior lecturer Zahoor under suspension.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (conduct) Rules,1971,” reads the order.

The order states that during the period of suspension, the “delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu”.

The authorities have appointed Joint Director, School Education Jammu, Ms Subah Mehta as an inquiry officer, who shall conduct an in-depth inquiry into the conduct of the “delinquent officer”.

The suspended senior lecturer Zahoor holds a law degree.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a series of petitions filed against the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to J&K state and special privileges to J&K residents, and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has suspended a senior lecturer from service for appearing in the ongoing hearing over the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court. Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an advocate and senior lecturer of Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, had appeared in the Supreme Court on Wednesday and argued against the abrogation of Article 370. An order issued by Principal Secretary to J&K Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar, placed senior lecturer Zahoor under suspension.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Pending enquiry into his conduct, Mr Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (conduct) Rules,1971,” reads the order. The order states that during the period of suspension, the “delinquent officer shall remain attached in the office of Director School Education, Jammu”. The authorities have appointed Joint Director, School Education Jammu, Ms Subah Mehta as an inquiry officer, who shall conduct an in-depth inquiry into the conduct of the “delinquent officer”. The suspended senior lecturer Zahoor holds a law degree. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a series of petitions filed against the abrogation of Article 370. On August 5, 2019, the centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to J&K state and special privileges to J&K residents, and bifurcated the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).