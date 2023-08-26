Kuber director among occupants of Rolls Royce that hit oil tanker on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was reportedly one the occupants of the Rolls Royce car that rammed into a petrol tanker in Nagina on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh district of Haryana on Tuesday. The impact of the crash was so intense that the tanker lost balance, overturned and caught fire leading to the death of both the driver and the helper, identified as Rampreet and Kuldeep, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The Kuber Group director is undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The police will record his statement after he is discharged from the hospital, sources said. The other occupants of the car have been identified as Divya, Tasveer and Vikas. The police have asked the driver of the car to join the investigation along with another occupant of the car, who is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sources said the CCTV footage obtained by the police from the various cameras at the expressway showed Rolls Royce overspeeding at over 200 kmph. The luxury car was a part of the convoy of 14 vehicles travelling together on the expressway. However, the car driver suddenly started overspeeding and left the convoy behind, sources said.

“The car caught fire after it hit the tanker and all of the occupants were rescued by their relatives who were in another car and rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram,’’ sources said. The police are trying to identify all vehicles involved in the convoy and notices will be issued to the owners of these vehicles as part of the probe.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A ( Causing death by negligence.) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station.

According to the FIR, “The tanker, driven by Rampreet, and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11:30 am, on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, an overspeeding and negligently driven vehicle hit the front tyre of the tanker, leading to loss of balance and overturning.”

The oil tanker driver and his helper were killed in the accident. The Rolls Royce was reportedly being driven at a speed of 230 km per hour. According to senior police officials, the primary investigation shows that the fault lies with the driver of the Rolls Royce, which was a part of a 14-vehicle convoy. Those killed in the crash were identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

