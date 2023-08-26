Lifer Amarmani gets sentence remission, walks out of UP jail

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: With former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, serving life terms in the 2003 Madhumita Shukla murder case, being prematurely released from jail on Friday, the victim’s sister, Nidhi Shukla, said she feared for her as well as her family members’ lives.

The UP prisons department directed their release, citing the state’s 2018 remission policy and a Supreme Court order that a lifer is eligible for remission after completing 16 years of imprisonment.

Nidhi moved the SC against the decision, arguing that the couple misled the authorities for their premature release. But a bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi refused to stay the release. It, however, issued notices to the state government, Tripathi and his wife seeking their replies within eight weeks. “I have been telling everyone that this is going to happen. I have procured the documents through an RTI, which clearly state that 62 per cent of the jail term that the two are said to have served had been spent out of jail,” Nidhi said.

“I submitted documents to all responsible persons telling them that between 2012 and 2023 he was not in jail. The government documents, which I have got through the state information commission after a long fight, bear this out,” Nidhi told PTI. The couple was lodged in Gorakhpur jail, but admitted to BRD Medical College, citing poor health. In its release order, the prison cited their old age and good behaviour.

A serial party hopper, Amarmani was a powerful minister in Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government in 2001 and in the BSP government in 2002. He was also with the Samajwadi Party.

Shot in cold blood

Madhumita was shot dead on May 9, 2003, in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. She was pregnant at the time of the murder. Amarmani, then a BSP MLA and minister in the Mayawati government, was arrested in September 2003 for killing her. Later, his wife was arrested as the main conspirator.

