Meet Tio, BSF ‘soldier’ who sniffed out victims from under Mizoram railway bridge

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A “soldier” of the Border Security Force (BSF) helped rescue at the under-construction railway bridge collapse site in Mizoram, literally sniffing out those buried under tons of debris. A Tracker as they call him, this is Tio, a BSF Labrador, who has now been rewarded for his service.

The canine, attached to BSF’s 38th Battalion, has been granted an “Appreciation Card.” The BSF also rewarded him with Rs 2,000 and officially recognized his service.

Tio helped locate the bodies of five victims who were among 23 workers killed after a girder (a steel structure on which track is laid) of the under-construction bridge collapsed at Sairang in Mizoram on August 23. The bodies of 18 workers were retrieved in no time but there was no trace of five persons. Tio located the bodies of four of them on August 24. He tracked down the body of the last person on Friday.

When a team of the BSF rushed to the site for the rescue operation, it learnt about five persons who were missing. “Tio was utilized during the search and rescue operation from August 23-25. He did exceedingly well in searching the dead bodies of labourers buried under the debris. We are proud of him,” a BSF official told this newspaper requesting not to be named.

He said Tio worked relentlessly for three days and it would have been difficult without him to locate the bodies. “He is a soldier, for we consider the dogs in our units as soldiers. He did what others could not. We will buy toys for him. He will be able to feel that he has been rewarded,” the BSF official said.

“These tracker dogs are our assets. They also help nab smugglers and catch trucks involved in smuggling,” the BSF official said.

GUWAHATI: A “soldier” of the Border Security Force (BSF) helped rescue at the under-construction railway bridge collapse site in Mizoram, literally sniffing out those buried under tons of debris. A Tracker as they call him, this is Tio, a BSF Labrador, who has now been rewarded for his service. The canine, attached to BSF’s 38th Battalion, has been granted an “Appreciation Card.” The BSF also rewarded him with Rs 2,000 and officially recognized his service. Tio helped locate the bodies of five victims who were among 23 workers killed after a girder (a steel structure on which track is laid) of the under-construction bridge collapsed at Sairang in Mizoram on August 23. The bodies of 18 workers were retrieved in no time but there was no trace of five persons. Tio located the bodies of four of them on August 24. He tracked down the body of the last person on Friday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When a team of the BSF rushed to the site for the rescue operation, it learnt about five persons who were missing. “Tio was utilized during the search and rescue operation from August 23-25. He did exceedingly well in searching the dead bodies of labourers buried under the debris. We are proud of him,” a BSF official told this newspaper requesting not to be named. He said Tio worked relentlessly for three days and it would have been difficult without him to locate the bodies. “He is a soldier, for we consider the dogs in our units as soldiers. He did what others could not. We will buy toys for him. He will be able to feel that he has been rewarded,” the BSF official said. “These tracker dogs are our assets. They also help nab smugglers and catch trucks involved in smuggling,” the BSF official said.