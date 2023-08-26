Home Nation

Mumbai Diary: Chavan-Fadnavis duel due in Pune for 2024?

While the BJP mulls over the Brahmin dynamic of Pune city and its chances for Fadnavis, the local Congress cadre is confident of Chavan’s well-qualified, honest and sober persona.

Published: 26th August 2023

A collage of former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan (R) and the state's current deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Oppn union to welcome 2 entrants at city meet
In less than two months after its founding, the INDIA alliance is all set to convene its third all-party meet in the country’s financial capital. The 26-party strong opposition tie-up will welcome two more Opposition parties into its fold. Each meeting aimed at opposition unity has progressed with substantial development. While the first in Patna put forth the need for a new alliance, the second in Bengaluru, dropped its UPA name surprising everyone while surprising the BJP. Now, in the third meeting, the hosts are awaiting confirmations of the two new entrants.

Cong top order to remain intact till Lok Sabha poll
The talk of change of guard in Maharashtra Congress seems to have finally settled. There was buzz that incumbent state party chief Nana Patole will be replaced by either former chief minister Ashok Chavan or Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat. Now, the party has decided to put on hold any new election within it when the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are just months away. It has decided to fight the elections collectively rather than betting on the stewardship of one person. The party will now empower multiple state-level leaders to begin electioneering.

Chavan-Fadnavis duel due in Pune for 2024?
All prominent state politicians and leaders are likely to enter the fray in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is contemplating Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as the candidate for the Pune seat while Congress is mulling over former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan’s name for the constituency. While the BJP mulls over the Brahmin dynamic of Pune city and its chances for Fadnavis (a Brahmin),  the local Congress cadre is confident of Chavan’s well-qualified, honest and sober persona. The party is still fresh off the triumph of MLA Ravindra Dhangekar – who trounced the BJP to end its 28-year-old run in the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency, a Pune suburb.

Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

