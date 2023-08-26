Odisha registers fall in road accidents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Odisha has registered a negative growth in road accidents and fatalities related to accidents in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period last year, an official claimed. While road accidents have come down by 7.56 per cent, the fatalities have also decreased by 6.24 per cent during the period. The state recorded 2,897 road accidents resulting in 1,397 deaths in the second quarter, whereas, 3,134 accidents and 1,490 deaths were registered during the second quarter in the previous year.

A total of 2,572 people were injured in the second quarter of this year as against 2,871 injuries during the same period in 2022. “The transport department and Odisha Police are observing every Tuesday as zero tolerance day against traffic rule violations. The negative growth in road accidents and fatalities has been achieved due to strict enforcement of road safety norms across the state,” said P K Mohanty, Joint Commissioner Transport, Road Safety.

