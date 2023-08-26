PM Modi meets ISRO scientists, says Chandrayaan-3 landing spot to be called 'ShivShakti Point'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission on Saturday morning.

The PM said that the spot where Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander made a soft landing will be called "ShivShakti".

Terming the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's India's space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point". The day, the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as "National Space Day", said the Prime Minister.

The PM was speaking at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network Centre (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru city. He visited the space centre after returning from his visit to South Africa and Greece.

Addressing the scientists the PM said, “Despite being in different countries my mind was also here with you. I wanted to come and congratulate you on this success. I want to salute you for your determination.”

Commending the scientists for their persistence and hard work PM stated, "India is on the moon. We have our national pride placed on the moon. We have reached where nobody had. We did something that nobody did. This is New India.”

Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. https://t.co/PHUY3DQuzb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023

After reaching the ISRO office, S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO gave PM Modi a run-through of the demonstration of how the entire landing process took place. Somanath also presented PM Modi with the first picture recorded by Vikram Lander’s camera. He also gifted the PM photographs of the Chandrayaan3 captured by the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and a model of the lander.

“India has lit up the dark side of the moon. Every Indian felt the win was theirs, like we passed an important exam,” PM said to the Chandrayaan-3 team. He added, “Some visuals cannot be forgotten from August 23 when India landed on the moon."

Somanath welcomed PM Modi at ISTRAC and said, "You promised to come meet us and you are here today"

A demonstration of the Chandrayaan-3's landing on the lunar surface was also shown- the landing of Vikram, the rover's deployment and movement of the rover. Encouraging students to explore space tech PM said that ISRO should collaborate at organising a hackathon at the national and state levels to promote space tech in India and help the country explore modern solutions for crucial problems.

Modi also said that my.gov.in will conduct a quiz competition on Chandrayaan-3 for all youngsters in the country.

Before reaching ISTRAC, PM Modi made two quick stops; he addressed a large gathering outside the HAL airport, and raised the slogan “Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan”. Modi then stopped at the Jalahalli signal where scores of people gathered to greet the PM.

