Railway safety commissioner to hold statutory inquiry into Madurai train fire

At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station.

Published: 26th August 2023 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway on Saturday announced it will hold a statutory inquiry on August 27 regarding the fire in a railway coach in Madurai, which left nine people dead.

A M Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will hold the inquiry on Sunday at the DRM's conference Hall, Divisional Railway Manager's office Complex, Madurai.

"Any member of the public having knowledge about the incident and desiring to give evidence may do so at the Madurai inquiry or write to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle," an official release here said.

At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in the small hours of Saturday, the Southern Railway said.

They also said that a gas cylinder "illegally" taken inside the coach led to the blaze.

