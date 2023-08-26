Home Nation

Top court for response on transgender reservation

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra was considering a plea filed by one Subi KC, a transgender person from Kerala.

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government, state governments and Union Territories, seeking their response with regard to a plea that sought reservation for transgender persons in education and employment. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra was considering a plea filed by one Subi KC, a transgender person from Kerala.

Drawing the court’s attention to a joint report by the National Aids Control Organisation and United Nations Development Programme, the plea stated that transgender persons are entitled to reservation under Article 16 (equality of opportunity in matters of public employment) of the Constitution. The report indicated that insufficient training and employment skill programmes for transgender individuals have resulted in a significant lack of employment opportunities for this marginalised group.

