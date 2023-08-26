Home Nation

West Bengal Governor seeks ISRO chief's help to stop ragging in Jadavpur varsity

On the other hand, the saffron camp is accusing the state government of not being vigilant over the activities in the university campuses.

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATAL: In a unique request, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday urged the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath to develop a technology to contain the menace of ragging in college campuses.

“They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analysis, image matching, automatic target recognition and remote sensing. The JU VC has been authorised to take the matter forward,” a note by Raj Bhavan said.

On August 9, a 17-year-old first-year undergraduate student at Jadavpur University died after falling from the main hostel building. The student’s family has been alleging that their son was being ragged by his seniors.

The student’s death has triggered a political slugfest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the principal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling party is asking the Governor to take responsibility for the incident as he is the Chancellor of the university. The TMC is also attacking the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as the latter’s youth wing has been ruling the university.

A total of 13 people, comprising both former and present students of the university, have been arrested over the victim’s complaint. The University Grants Commission (UGC) expressed its unhappiness after the JU authorities replied to the inquiry made by the statutory body.

The BJP’s youth wing and students’ arm took out processions on Friday in Jadavpur demanding a bar on outsiders’ entry into the campus of the university.

VC to take up the matter

