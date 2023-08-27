Improved security situation will ensure high voter turnout in Maoist-hit Bastar zone, hopes CEC

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that with the existence of new base camps and an improved security environment, the voting percentage across the Bastar zone will rise this time.

"We appeal to all district collectors, superintendents of police, officials deployed in the region to facilitate every voter from far-flung areas to exercise their right to franchise”, he added.

Speaking at a press conference held by ECI on 'Review of poll preparedness for forthcoming Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh -2023, the CEC informed that for the first time in Chhattisgarh, senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities (over 40 per cent) will be allowed to vote from their homes through postal ballots.

In the previously held Assembly polls of 2013 and 2018, around 250 polling booths were shifted from remote interior areas to safer locations and this led to many tribals walking 10-20 km from their village to cast their votes and consequently resulted in low voter turnout in some strife-torn districts of Bastar. This led to an undermining of the potential of every individual vote. Election Commission aims to ensure 'no voter to be left behind'.

“To avail this opportunity, they will have to fill form 12 D within five days of notification of the poll”, he said and further added that there will be an intensive drive to enrol the people who have been left out in the five particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs having total population 1.86 lakh) as voters during the ongoing special summary revision. The special summary revision of electoral rolls has been extended till September 11.

“Concerned law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities have been instructed to keep 105 check posts in the state, operational with CCTV cameras installed there to prevent illegal movement of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs during polls,”, the CEC said.

He stated that every polling booth will have the assured minimum facilities.



On informed voting, he reiterated that every candidate will have to mandatorily advertise their criminal records in newspapers and popular TV channels during the poll campaign on three different dates.



The CEC along with the other two Election Commissioners also impelled the officials into election mode, holding a significant day-long review meeting on poll preparedness with the divisional commissioners, range inspector general of police, all district collectors and SPs. The Election Commission of India (ECI) team led by Kumar earlier interacted with the political parties and discussed pertinent issues related to polls.



Chhattisgarh is the first state, among the four others to have polls later this year.

