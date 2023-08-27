Indian Air Force to participate in multinational exercise 'Bright Star-23' in Egypt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to elevate military ties with Egypt, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday sent its contingent to participate in Exercise Bright Star-23, a biennial multilateral tri-service exercise scheduled to be held at Cairo (West) Air Base, Egypt from 27 August to 16 September.

The IAF in a statement said, "This is for the first time that IAF is participating in Ex Bright Star-23 which will also see participation of contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar."

The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations, the IAF added.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130, and two C-17 aircraft.

Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise.

The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2023.

In June this year, an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership" was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Al-Sisi.

Under the framework of strategic partnership, India and Egypt are to strengthen their cooperation in the political, defence, security, energy, and economic areas.

India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engines and aircraft in the 1960s. Also, the training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts.

The relationship between the two civilisational countries was further strengthened with the recent visits by the Chief of Air Forces of the two countries and the Indian Defence Minister and the Prime Minister to Egypt.

The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their Armed Forces.

