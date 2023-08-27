Nitin Desai met BJP leaders but didn't get help whereas Sunny Deol's bungalow was saved: Raut

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed film art director Nitin Desai, who died by suicide, had met some BJP leaders in Delhi but didn't get help to save his studio whereas the proposed auction of BJP MP Sunny Deol's bungalow was stopped within 24 hours.

"We don't have anything against Sunny Deol. He is a good human being and a good actor. He couldn't repay his dues to the Bank of Baroda due to which the bank issued the notice for auction (of his bungalow in Mumbai). But the auction (procedure) was stopped within 24 hours and he was saved," Raut told reporters.

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Monday withdrew the public notice to auction the villa owned by Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore dues, saying the actor has offered to settle the dues related to his bungalow in Mumbai.

Raut said Nitin Desai had met some BJP leaders in Delhi seeking help to save his dream studio in Raigad district and wanted time to repay the loan dues but he didn't get any help.

"He returned to Mumbai and later committed suicide. He didn't get any justice,'' the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his studio in Raigad district earlier this month, according to police.

Raigad Police had registered an offence against five persons including Edelweiss Group chairman Rashesh Shah for alleged abetment of Desai's suicide over recovery of loan dues.

Raut said it was wrong to bring religion into science when asked about PM Modi naming the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as 'Shiv Shakti Point' and the spot where the Chandrayaan-2 lander had crash-landed as 'Tiranga Point'.

On the upcoming meeting of the opposition bloc in Mumbai, he said it is the guarantee of the INDIA alliance to the people of the country that BJP will not win the Lok Sabha polls and Maharashtra assembly elections next year.

