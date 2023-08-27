Uddhav attacks Maharashtra CM Shinde for invoking 'Balasaheb's' name to woo voters

Home Nation

In an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uddhav asked, "Is it because their 'father' in Delhi is of no use to them?" 

Published: 27th August 2023

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday chose to take a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader queried why Shinde is still invoking his father Balasaheb Thackeray to woo voters. In an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked, "Is it because their 'father' in Delhi is of no use to them?" 

"The BJP is poaching leaders and symbols from other parties and invoking the name of his father. This shows their bankruptcy. They identify themselves as a 'Hindu.' But they are frauds," Uddhav said.

He noted that lately a third coach got connected to the "double engine" BJP government. But, added, “How many engines and compartments does the BJP require? Earlier they called double engine, now triple engine, and after days it will multiply. BJP has no guts to nurture their own leaders therefore they have poach leaders from other parties,” Uddhav slammed.

The "double engine" is a metaphor used for successful collaboration between the Centre and the State, by the top BJP leaders including Modi.

Uddhav further described those who betrayed his party as "traitors." 

“We fed milk to the snakes. The snakes now hiss at us. People will show them their place during the elections,” Uddhav Thackeray said. 

In retaliation, Eknath Shinde said that earlier some leaders used to address the people through the means of social media platforms like Facebook. Now, the BJP's way of doing politics has brought them back to the ground. 

He accused the opposition of failing to see the "good work" done by the government and being preoccupied with criticizing the government from morning till evening. People no longer want to listen to them. People are with us, Shinde claimed.

