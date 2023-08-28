Attack on Scheduled Caste men in Ahmednagar: Union minister Athawale seeks strict action

By PTI

NAGPUR: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday demanded strict action after some men strung four Scheduled Caste youths from a tree upside down and thrashed them in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference here, the RPI (A) president said it is a very serious issue and an unfortunate incident.

"The RPI (A) condemns this incident. We demand strict action against those responsible," he said.

According to police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree, and thrashed with sticks by six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25.

Police have arrested four people so far in connection with the incident.

Athawale also said the RPI (A), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance, is keen to get at least 10-12 Lok Sabha seats for contesting in various states, especially in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 elections.

"RPI (A) is expanding in Uttar Pradesh. We want the BJP to take us along. We will discuss with BJP president JP Nadda and seek at least 10 to 12 LS seats to contest in some states, where RPI (A) is strong, especially in Maharashtra and UP," he said.

He said RPI (A) is expanding in UP where rallies will be held on October 1 and December 17 in Meerut and Lucknow, respectively.

Athawale dismissed Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma's claim that four to five parties among the 38 that had attended the meeting of BJP-led NDA are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

"I believe none of the 38 allies of NDA will switch over to the INDIA bloc," he added.

NAGPUR: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday demanded strict action after some men strung four Scheduled Caste youths from a tree upside down and thrashed them in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. Addressing a press conference here, the RPI (A) president said it is a very serious issue and an unfortunate incident. "The RPI (A) condemns this incident. We demand strict action against those responsible," he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to police, the victims, among them two minors, were allegedly stripped, hung upside down from a tree, and thrashed with sticks by six men on suspicion of stealing a goat and pigeons at Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka of Ahmednagar on August 25. Police have arrested four people so far in connection with the incident. Athawale also said the RPI (A), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance, is keen to get at least 10-12 Lok Sabha seats for contesting in various states, especially in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 elections. "RPI (A) is expanding in Uttar Pradesh. We want the BJP to take us along. We will discuss with BJP president JP Nadda and seek at least 10 to 12 LS seats to contest in some states, where RPI (A) is strong, especially in Maharashtra and UP," he said. He said RPI (A) is expanding in UP where rallies will be held on October 1 and December 17 in Meerut and Lucknow, respectively. Athawale dismissed Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma's claim that four to five parties among the 38 that had attended the meeting of BJP-led NDA are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days. "I believe none of the 38 allies of NDA will switch over to the INDIA bloc," he added.