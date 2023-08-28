Congress repackages 11 promises by Kamal Nath in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On Sunday, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a series of women-specific sops, the prime opposition Congress released its already promised poll guarantees, as 11 vachans (promises) of state party chief Kamal Nath for the assembly polls-bound state.

The state Congress released on Sunday, ‘Vachanbaddh Kamal Nath’ (Committed Kamal Nath’s) 11 (vachans) promises, which included already announced poll guarantees. It included the resumption of farm loan waiver, introduction of old pension scheme for all the state government employees, Rs 1,500 monthly to women, Rs 500 LPG cylinders, conducting caste census, around 27 per cent.

OBC reservation, free electricity for first 100 units and bills at half the rate for 200 units and waiving off electricity bills of farmers pertaining to irrigation pump sets up to 5 horsepower (hp). It also assured 12 hours of power supply to farmers for irrigation and even withdrawal of cases pertaining to protests by farmers.

