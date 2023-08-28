G20 presidency is people’s presidency, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat address

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the G20 leaders summit here next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s presidency has been a “people’s presidency” and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that India is fully prepared for the G20 leaders summit, and heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to Delhi to participate in the event.

This will be the biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit, he said. Referring to the people of the country as his family members, Modi said the month of September is going to be witness to the potential of India.

He asserted that India during its presidency of G20 has made it a more inclusive forum with the African Union has joining it on India’s invitation to take the voice of Africa to this platform of the world.

Speaking about India’s role during the presidency of G20, the PM said that about 200 meetings related to G20 were held in 60 cities in the country. “Our Presidency of G-20 is a People’s Presidency, in which the spirit of public participation is at the forefront. More than 1.5 crore people are associated with the events being organised across the country regarding this,” the PM said.

Lauding the contributions of women scientists in the success of Chandrayaan-III, the PM said, “The daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite. When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed.”

He also quoted some lines from a poem, written by him with the underlying message that the “sun has just risen”. PM Modi also talked about the World University Games held in China in which Indian players won 26 medals.

