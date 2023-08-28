In poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan scales up sops for women

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing the crucial 48 per cent women vote in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced a slew of sops including a hike in the monthly grant under CM Laadli Behana Scheme, subsidised LPG cylinder and 35 per cent women reservation in government jobs.

Over a fortnight ago, Chouhan promised to give a Raksha Bandhan gift to women across the state. Chouhan kept his word, particularly to the 1.25 crore beneficiaries under the CM Laadli Behana Yojana, which the BJP government is banking on as its game-changer scheme for the coming polls. Addressing the mega Laadli Behana Sammellan at Bhopal’s BHEL Jamboree Maidan, the CM announced hiking the current Rs 1,000 monthly support to financially weak women under the CM Laadli Behana Scheme to Rs 1,250.

While Chouhan credited the Rs 250 hike as a Raksha Bandhan gift to the beneficiaries of the scheme, he further announced transferring every month Rs 1,250 directly to the accounts from October 10. The CM reiterated to gradually take the sum to Rs 3,000 every month. He announced an LPG cylinder at Rs 450 to financially weak women this month itself and promised to link the 1.25 crore women with the Livelihood Mission, which will enable them to fund small ventures through concessional bank loans, whose interest will be paid by the government.

“My ultimate aim is to ensure that each Laadli Behana’s monthly income touches at least `10,000,” he asserted. The CM announced 35 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs. The reservation for women in teaching jobs will be 50 per cent while the entire education of girls and women in the state will be funded, he added.

Talking about ‘’inflated’’ electricity bills, the CM said the recovery of such bills from financially weak women will be stopped. “You’ll not only get zero bills in September and thereafter it will not cross Rs 100,” he promised. Chouhan announced the rendering of houses to poor women in urban areas under CM Awas Yojana and residential plots in rural areas. The CM said the state’s liquor policy will be amended to close the shops in the locality where half of the women demand it.

Hike in monthly support

