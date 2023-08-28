Jaipur Diary: Pilot looking for safe seat in Gurjar areas

Rajesh Asnani By

Pilot looking for safe seat in Gurjar areas

Despite becoming a member of the powerful CWC, Sachin Pilot seems to be on the lookout for a safe seat. Political circles in Rajasthan have been abuzz after the Congress leader held a number of Kisan Sammelans or Farmers Meets in Gurjar-dominated areas last week. After Pilot spoke at a Kisan Sammelan in Vijayanagar of Masuda constituency, many claimed that he may contest for the Masuda seat in the coming polls. Earlier, Pilot had addressed a public meeting in Tonk and he will hold meetings in Asind and Nasirabad. These places are Gurjar-dominated areas. Pilot is said to be mobilising the community in his favour.

Good & bad touch: Move to sensitise students

Over 60 lakh students in 66 thousand government schools of Rajasthan are being made aware of ‘good and bad touch’ under the Safe School and Safe Rajasthan campaign. Under this campaign, launched by the Education Department, the ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch Awareness Program’ will sensitise all students in the state about unwanted sexual advances. Additional Chief Secretary Naveen Jain told students about subtle aspects of good and bad touch. Jain said that 75 thousand teachers have spread awareness on this through over 1 lakh sessions in schools.

Efforts begin to check suicide cases in Kota

In a bid to curb the rising tide of student suicides in Rajasthan’s Kota, efforts have now been taken to provide a happy environment for coaching students. This year, 21 students have committed suicide due to stress/depression and in August alone, 4 students committed suicide. A stress-free zone has been created in the Oxygen Zone (City Park), spread over an area of 71 acres at a cost of Rs 120 crore to relieve stress and increase happiness among students. Park designer Anoop Bhartaria said that Oxygen Zone is located in the middle of the coaching area where arrangements are being made to keep the coaching students stress-free and calm environment.

