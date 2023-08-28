J&K teacher who beat student for writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ arrested

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested a lecturer of Government Higher Secondary School in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district for beating a Class 10 student for writing ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on the blackboard of his classroom.

The principal of the school, who is still at large, have been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered against the duo. The student alleged that on August 25, the lecturer and principal of the school thrashed him after he wrote ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on the blackboard.

“They [lecturer and principal] first beat me. They later took me to the office room, where I was thrashed again. They also kicked me,” alleged the student, who reportedly sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

The sub-divisional magistrate Bani Satish Sharma said the student’s father has registered a complaint alleging that the teacher and principal had beaten his son in the school. The locals staged a protest and demanded action against the erring teachers.

