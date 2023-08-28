J&K Waqf Board to replace religious preachers, recast selection criteria 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, which is headed by a BJP leader, has decided to replace the old preachers (Imams) and set eligibility criteria for the selection and appointment of Imams (preachers), khateebs (Quranic reciters) and muezzins (who call for prayers) in the Union Territory.

“The J&K Waqf board is facing a shortage of well-qualified Imams, khateebs and muezzins at most of the shrines and mosques under its control. Some of the current Imams and Khateebs are too advanced in age to carry out their duties effectively. Representations received from the general public also highlight the demand for the appointment of well-qualified Imams, Khateebs and Muezzins,” reads an order issued by J&K Waqf Board’s Executive Magistrate Tehsildar Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din.

The J&K Waqf Board is headed by senior BJP leader Dr Darakhan Andrabi. The Waqf board, as per the order, has set eligibility criteria for the appointment of Imams and Khateebs. The candidates for Imams, Khateebs and Muezzins should have at least Class 10 education and hold a Molvi-Faazi course certificate from a Sunni Hanfi institute.

The candidate, as per the order, should use the teachings of the Sufiyah-e-Kiraam (Sufi saints) as a reference for their preaching and practice, should be well-updated about social and religious matters at both national and international levels, should have broad knowledge of past and current Uloom (religious sciences) as well as modern subjects and relevant fields, should possess virtues of honesty, good character and effective communication skills and should abstain from sectarian matters and promote a message of peace and harmony in the community.

Traditionally, the caretakers and mohalla committees around the mosques and mosques in Kashmir used to have a greater role in appointing Imams, Khateebs and muezzins. After the appointment of Dr Darakshan Andrabi as head of the Board following Article 370 abrogation, the Board has brought some systemic changes in its functioning. It has ordered a complete ban on the collection of donations by board trustees at shrines and mosques run by the board, the practice of tying turbans, especially of politicians in shrines and unauthorized photography.

