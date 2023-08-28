Home Nation

'No regret', says UP slapgate accused teacher; claims video aimed at communalising situation

Two days after she was seen in a viral video asking Class II students to slap their classmate, a Muslim boy, for not memorizing a maths table,

Published: 28th August 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tripta Tyagi was caught asking her students to slap their Muslim classmate. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Two days after she was seen in a viral video asking Class II students to slap their classmate, a Muslim boy, for not memorizing a maths table, Muzaffarnagar teacher Tripta Tyagi on Sunday was defiant, saying she was not ashamed of the action.

She, however, said whatever she did was wrong. She told reporters in Muzaffarnagar that most private school students are Muslims and that there is no religious discrimination.

“The video was made viral to communalise the situation,” she said. District education officials said the boy could be admitted to a government school if his parents wished. The parents have already withdrawn the boy from Neha Public School where the incident took place.

The Muzaffarnagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said the boy had expressed his willingness to study in the government school in the same Khabbupur village. “If his parents agree, he will be admitted to the school on Monday,” he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have sought clarification from the school management about its affiliation. “It’s affiliated to the basic education department and runs classes from 1 to 5,” he said the Basic Shiksha Adhikari. “The school has been told to give a clarification in a month to the department regarding its affiliation. It has three teachers,” the BSA said.

