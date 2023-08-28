Not interested in becoming convener of INDIA, will choose someone else from alliance: Nitish

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Three days ahead of the crucial meeting of the opposition parties in Mumbai, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday virtually opted out of the race for the post of the convener of the opposition alliance, 'INDIA'.

Nitish, who is considered the architect of opposition unity and also a frontrunner for the post of INDIA's convener, told media persons in Patna, “I don't have any personal desire to become the convener of the alliance. Other people will be appointed to the post.” Nitish said,

"I only want to unite all opposition parties and all of us contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election together," he added.

The two-day meeting of opposition leaders is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from August 31. On Sunday, Nitish had claimed that more parties were likely to join the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) soon.

26 opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru last month, where the opposition's alliance was named, ‘INDIA’. The Mumbai meeting is considered a crucial one as the opposition parties would thrash out major issues like deciding the name of the convener of the alliance and also planning a strategy for how to share seats among the parties.

Nitish Kumar revealed that more parties from northeast India, eastern states, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh were interested in joining the opposition alliance. He, however, did not name the specific parties, adding that these were all regional parties.

He also said that all these opposition parties were opposed to the BJP government at the center. Nitish once again reiterated that he does not want anything for his personal gain, as he wanted to unite all the opposition parties against the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said the BJP leaders were giving irresponsible statements against him as they were nervous about his anti-BJP drive.

“I do not give any attention to their statements and there is also no need for it,” he remarked. Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad had said that there would not be a single convener of INDIA but there would be multiple conveners. He had contended that each convener would be responsible for 3-4 states for better coordination.

