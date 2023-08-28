PM Modi calls for framework on crypto, ethical AI use

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global framework on cryptocurrency and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at the B20 Summit in Delhi, the PM also said India is preparing a framework for Green Credit for businesses to encourage planet-positive actions.

“Today, the world is showing a lot of excitement regarding AI. But amidst the excitement there are also some ethical considerations,” Modi said, adding such considerations must be addressed through a global framework.

The prime minister called on businesses to adopt a planet-positive approach. “India is preparing a framework of green credit for businesses, which emphasizes planet-positive actions,” Modi said.

The PM also urged businesses to take a consumer-centric approach and said a profitable market can only be sustained when there is a balance between the interests of the producers and those of the consumers.

