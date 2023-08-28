Home Nation

Pro-Khalistan graffiti across Delhi Metro stations ahead of G20 meet

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the banned ‘Sikh For Justice (SFJ)’ group released a video message claiming responsibility.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations on Sunday, days before the start of the G20 summit in the city.  According to officials, graffiti was found on the walls of Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium stations. The wall of a government school in the city was also found to be defaced. 

A senior Delhi Police official told this newspaper that an FIR was registered under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the banned ‘Sikh For Justice (SFJ)’ group released a video message claiming responsibility.  “India, the battle of G20 at Pragati Maidan has started today. The slogans have been put up at all Delhi Metro stations,” he said. 

