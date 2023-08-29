14-year-old dies by suicide after being beaten by school teachers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl, who had consumed pesticide allegedly after being beaten and humiliated by teachers in school for bunking classes on August 22, died here on Monday during treatment in a private hospital.

Angered by the incident, her family members staged a dharna at Ratu Police station along with the dead body and blocked NH-39 at Kathitand demanding the arrest of the four accused persons in the case. The deceased Sakshi Kumari was a student at Krishi High School in Gadri Guddu under the Ratu police station in Ranchi.

Earlier, after the girl consumed pesticide on August 23, the family members immediately filed a complaint against the school’s principal Seema Kumari, teacher Neelin Ranjan Mahato, teacher Melsa Tirki, and school secretary Ashok Mahato at the Ratu police station after the incident, but no action was taken in this regard. According to the girl’s classmates, Sakhsi Kumari along with two other girls was thrashed brutally for bunking the classes.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

