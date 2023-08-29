Home Nation

Article 35A snatched rights of non-residents in Jammu and Kashmir, says SC

CJI DY Chandrachud also said that Article 35A also took away the power of judicial review. 

Published: 29th August 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

SC

FILE - Image of the Supreme Court, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Introduction of Article 35A of the Constitution, which empowered the J&K legislature to define permanent residents, resulted in taking away fundamental rights of non-residents, the Supreme Court remarked on Monday as it continued hearing a challenge to abrogation of Article 370. 

Stressing the three fundamental rights of employment, settlement in the state and acquiring immovable property which non-residents were denuded of, CJI DY Chandrachud also said that Article 35A also took away the power of judicial review. 

“See the 1954 order. It applied entirety of Part III (fundamental rights) and so Article 16, 19 applied to J&K. Now, you bring in Article 35A which creates an exception under 3 areas: Employment under state govt, acquisition of immovable properties, and settlement in the state. Though Part III is applicable, when you introduce A 35A, you take away 3 fundamental rights- Article 16(1), the right to acquire immovable property which was then a fundamental right under 19(1)(f), Article 31, & settlement in the state 
which was a fundamental right under 19(1)(e),” the bench said. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is enough material to show that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is subordinate to the Constitution of India and the constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was in reality a legislative assembly making laws.

The apex court also prima facie agreed with the Centre's submission on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is "subordinate" to the Indian Constitution, which is on a higher pedestal.

The bench, however, did not seem to agree with the plea that the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state, which was disbanded in 1957, was in reality a legislative assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 Article 35A Supreme Court Fundamental Rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp